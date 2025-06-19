Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

