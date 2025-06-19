Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TT opened at $419.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.