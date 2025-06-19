MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 200.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 240,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

