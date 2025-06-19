Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Bluerock Homes Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bluerock Homes Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.15% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

