China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2221 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$6.72 and a 12-month high of C$10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

