China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2221 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 4.9%
Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$6.72 and a 12-month high of C$10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
