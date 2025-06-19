Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Aaron Saltz Sells 16,788 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 16,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $293,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,290. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Aaron Saltz sold 15,328 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $256,130.88.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $122,986,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 855.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Magnite by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $12,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

