Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $275,509.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,305,514.35. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $632,233.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $436,645.44.

On Friday, June 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $393,458.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

