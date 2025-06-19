Q1 Earnings Forecast for PowerFleet Issued By William Blair

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for PowerFleet in a report released on Monday, June 16th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

AIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AIOT stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIOT. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,134,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,543,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,737,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

