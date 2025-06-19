NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,941,900 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 3,930,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,176.8 days.
NEXON Price Performance
OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. NEXON has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NEXON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About NEXON
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
