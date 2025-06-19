iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 256,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

