Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 289 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 1.3% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.