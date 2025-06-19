Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

NXST opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $84,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,842.25. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,688 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

