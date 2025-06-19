Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $54,981,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

