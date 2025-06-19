Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,099 shares during the quarter. SEI Select International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SEI Select International Equity ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000.
Shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $619.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
