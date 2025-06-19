Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 1,657 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31,303.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 51,338 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

