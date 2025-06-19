Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,318 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.