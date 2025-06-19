Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys 156 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,177. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $543.20 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.91 and a 200 day moving average of $659.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.70.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.