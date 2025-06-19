Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

