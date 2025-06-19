Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,985 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $118.72 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

