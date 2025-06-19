Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,224,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DFSV opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

