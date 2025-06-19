HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 196 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%

AVGO stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.