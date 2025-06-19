Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SEIQ opened at $36.06 on Thursday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.