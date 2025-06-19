HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $360.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.55 and its 200-day moving average is $305.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

