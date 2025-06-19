HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $378.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.