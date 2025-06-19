HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.28 and its 200 day moving average is $472.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.