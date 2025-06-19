Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Technology VCT 2 had a return on equity of 753.28% and a net margin of 51,466.92%.
Oxford Technology VCT 2 Price Performance
OXH stock opened at GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.17. Oxford Technology VCT 2 has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.16).
Oxford Technology VCT 2 Company Profile
