Oxford Technology VCT (LON:OT1) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT (LON:OT1 – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON OT1 opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £825,360.00, a PE ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 0.17. Oxford Technology VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.17.

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

