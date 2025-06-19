Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.65) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Cadence Minerals Price Performance

LON KDNC opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 78.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. Cadence Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

About Cadence Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops rare earth assets. It also explores for iron ore, lithium, and other mining related opportunities. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia; and the Amapa Iron Ore project located in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.