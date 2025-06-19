Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.65) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Cadence Minerals Price Performance
LON KDNC opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 78.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. Cadence Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.18.
About Cadence Minerals
