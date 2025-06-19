Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $328.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

