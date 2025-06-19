Barrick Mining FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Stifel Canada

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Barrick Mining in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Barrick Mining has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,461 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

