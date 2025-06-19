What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for High Tide Q1 Earnings?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

High Tide stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in High Tide by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in High Tide by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in High Tide by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

