TSE:GUD FY2025 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Freeman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GUD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Research Capitl upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.25 to C$7.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.15.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$15,750,000.00. 45.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

