Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $43,781.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

