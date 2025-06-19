Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

