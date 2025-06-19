Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,262,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.