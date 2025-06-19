Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 253 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $784.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $778.55 and a 200-day moving average of $801.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

