Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

