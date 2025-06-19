The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3%

Boeing stock opened at $197.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

