Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39,979 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

