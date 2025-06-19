Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 235,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

