Friedenthal Financial Acquires 15,422 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1,656.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in International Paper were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $102,796,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

