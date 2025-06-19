SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $554.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

