Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 20th

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Banco Comercial Portugues has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

