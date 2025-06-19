Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

