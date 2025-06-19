Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
