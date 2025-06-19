Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

