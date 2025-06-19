Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $283.15 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $170.41 and a one year high of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.