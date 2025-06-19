Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) President Acquires $49,998.83 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) President Mark T. Lammas purchased 22,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,718.94. This trade represents a 18.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

