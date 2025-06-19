Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 465 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Entergy by 1,541.4% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

ETR opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

