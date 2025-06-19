Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.78). 8,072,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 2,237,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.51).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.77. The company has a market cap of £879.30 million, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

